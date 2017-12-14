Mixon (concussion) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

While added context is required to get a better read regarding how close Mixon is to being medically cleared in advance of Sunday's game against the Vikings, his limited practice participation Sunday is nonetheless a positive indicator with regard to his Week 15 availability.

