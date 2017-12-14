Bengals' Joe Mixon: Logs limited practice Thursday
Mixon (concussion) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
While added context is required to get a better read regarding how close Mixon is to being medically cleared in advance of Sunday's game against the Vikings, his limited practice participation Sunday is nonetheless a positive indicator with regard to his Week 15 availability.
More News
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...