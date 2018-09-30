Mixon (knee), who is inactive for Sunday's game contest against the Falcons, was taking part in an on-field workout prior to the game, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Dehner relays that Mixon looked good during the session, offering an encouraging sign for the running back's prospects entering the Week 5 matchup with the Dolphins. The Bengals likely won't have a better read on Mixon's availability for next weekend until the team reconvenes for practice Wednesday.