Bengals' Joe Mixon: Looking good for Week 5
Coach Marvin Lewis hinted that he expects Mixon (knee) to return for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official website reports "The sun is up," Lewis said Wednesday. "It's a bright sunny day out there. Joe has worked hard."
Mixon relayed the same expectation earlier Wednesday, saying he would "for sure" make it back for Week 5 after missing the past two games. He didn't record any level of practice participation last week, but he did take part in an on-field workout prior to Sunday's 37-36 win over the Falcons. Working his way back from Sept. 15 arthroscopic surgery, Mixon seems to be on track for a return to practice Wednesday or Thursday. Another update will be available Wednesday afternoon when the Bengals release their initial injury report for Week 5.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Sony Michel and Aaron Jones have shown flashes, but not enough for Fantasy owners to trust...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Injury updates for Gronk, Hilton
There are a lot of injuries to watch before Thursday nights game. Heath Cummings has your updates...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...
-
Week 5 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...