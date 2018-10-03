Coach Marvin Lewis hinted that he expects Mixon (knee) to return for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official website reports "The sun is up," Lewis said Wednesday. "It's a bright sunny day out there. Joe has worked hard."

Mixon relayed the same expectation earlier Wednesday, saying he would "for sure" make it back for Week 5 after missing the past two games. He didn't record any level of practice participation last week, but he did take part in an on-field workout prior to Sunday's 37-36 win over the Falcons. Working his way back from Sept. 15 arthroscopic surgery, Mixon seems to be on track for a return to practice Wednesday or Thursday. Another update will be available Wednesday afternoon when the Bengals release their initial injury report for Week 5.