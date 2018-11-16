Mixon (knee) took part in Friday's practice with no apparent limitations and "looks good to go" for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

The Bengals will reveal later Friday whether Mixon's activity was enough for him to enter the Week 11 tilt minus an injury designation. In any event, it appears as though Mixon's addition to the team's injury report Thursday was not cause for major concern after all.