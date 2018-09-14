Bengals' Joe Mixon: May need knee scope
The Bengals fear that Mixon will need an arthroscopic procedure to address his knee issue, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Mixon will get a second opinion, but it looks as though he could miss some time. In such a scenario, Giovani Bernard would see an expanded workload in the Bengals' backfield.
More News
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Discusses knee injury•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Solid effort despite knee issue•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Returns to action Thursday•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Questionable to return with knee injury•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Getting right knee checked out•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Fantastic in season opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football Week 2 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.