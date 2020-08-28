Mixon (head) is absent from practice Friday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Mixon was present but not participating at the beginning of the week, and this now makes three straight days where he's been absent altogether. The running back is dealing with migraines, a health issue that hadn't previously been reported during his football career. There was speculation his absences might be related to contract negotiations, but there hasn't been any hard evidence to support that idea. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Thursday that discussing are ongoing between the Bengals and Mixon's agent.