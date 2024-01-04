Mixon was added to the Bengals' Week 18 injury report after sitting out Thursday's practice with an illness.

If Mixon is able to return to practice Friday as a limited or full participant, it would assuage some of the concern about his availability for Sunday's game against the Browns. However, with Cincinnati already eliminated from postseason contention heading into the Week 18 matchup, Mixon could be subject to a lighter workload than usual Sunday even if the illness is fully behind him. Rookie fifth-round pick Chase Brown has worked in a change-of-pace capacity behind Mixon over the last few weeks, but the Bengals could be motivated to give the Illinois product more reps in an otherwise meaningless season finale in preparation for him taking on a larger role in 2024.