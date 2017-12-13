Mixon (concussion) remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and isn't taking part in practice Wednesday, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Though Owczarski reported prior to the session that Mixon was present for the start of practice and looked to be progressing, the running back's lack of involvement doesn't offer much reassurance that he'll be ready to return from a one-game absence. With the Bengals due to practice again Thursday and Friday, Mixon will have a couple more chances to improve his outlook heading into Sunday's game against the Vikings, but regardless of his participation level in those sessions, he'll need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist before being removed from the protocol. If Mixon is sidelined for a second straight game, Giovani Bernard would be in store for another sizable workload as the Bengals' feature back.