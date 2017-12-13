Bengals' Joe Mixon: Missing practice Wednesday
Mixon (concussion) remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and isn't taking part in practice Wednesday, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Though Owczarski reported prior to the session that Mixon was present for the start of practice and looked to be progressing, the running back's lack of involvement doesn't offer much reassurance that he'll be ready to return from a one-game absence. With the Bengals due to practice again Thursday and Friday, Mixon will have a couple more chances to improve his outlook heading into Sunday's game against the Vikings, but regardless of his participation level in those sessions, he'll need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist before being removed from the protocol. If Mixon is sidelined for a second straight game, Giovani Bernard would be in store for another sizable workload as the Bengals' feature back.
More News
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...