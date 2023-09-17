Mixon had 13 carries for 59 yards and four catches for 36 yards in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

Early on, Mixon's runs were the only aspect of the Bengals' offense that were working. The offense opened up in the second half, which worked against Mixon a little bit as the Bengals tried to catch up. He'll hope to get in the end zone for the first time this season next Monday against the Rams.