Mixon rushed eight times for 27 yards and caught seven of nine targets for 32 yards in Monday's 32-13 loss to the Browns.

Mixon was bottled up in the first half, mustering only 17 scrimmage yards on nine touches as the Bengals took an 11-0 deficit into the locker room. Things didn't get much better for the Bengals in the second half, as the offense didn't get going until the game was well out of hand. Mixon's rushing attempts were limited with the team down big, but he tied his season highs in both targets and catches. A more favorable game script should lead to more carries for Mixon in Week 9, as the Bengals will be favored at home against the Panthers.