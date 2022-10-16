Mixon rushed eight times for 45 yards and caught four of five targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-26 win over the Saints.

Joe Burrow (300 yards and four scores) and Ja'Marr Chase (132 yards and two scores) stole the show at the Superdome, but Mixon was able to get in on the fantasy goodness with his first receiving touchdown of the season. The veteran did see his carries decline for the third game in a row, but he also received 80 percent of the backfield touches, maintaining his status as Cincinnati's lead back over Samaje Perine (two carries for five yards). Mixon has also been more efficient over his last two contests (5.6 YPC) compared to earlier in the year, which is a positive signal heading into a favorable matchup against Atlanta next Sunday.