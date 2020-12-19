Coach Zac Taylor said Saturday that Mixon (foot) has not had any changes to his injury designation, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor declined to reveal whether Mixon has sought a second opinion on his injury, but he at least affirmed that the 24-year-old will not require surgery. Mixon is set to miss his eighth straight contest due to his lingering foot issue, and while it still appears as though he could still come off IR before the end of the season, the Bengals haven't offered anything resembling an official timetable for his return. Giovani Bernard, Trayveon Williams and Samaje Perine will continue to work out of the backfield in the meantime.