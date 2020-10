Mixon, who won't play Sunday against the Browns, is considered week-to-week with a foot injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With that in mind, there's a chance he could also miss next weekend's tilt against the Titans. In such a scenario, Mixon would gain extra healing time by way of the Bengals' scheduled Week 9 bye. For as long as he's out, Giovani Bernard is in line to serve as the team's lead back, with Samaje Perine and Trayveon Williams on hand to work behind him.