Mixon (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Mixon said that his ankle is feeling better, according to Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer, but he remains day-to-day due to an injury suffered against the Seahawks in Week 1. The Bengals hope to have Mixon available for Sunday's tilt against the 49ers, but if he ends up limited or ruled out expect Giovani Bernard to see an uptick in snaps, with Samaje Perine on deck as well.