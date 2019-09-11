Bengals' Joe Mixon: No practice Wednesday
Mixon (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Mixon said that his ankle is feeling better, according to Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer, but he remains day-to-day due to an injury suffered against the Seahawks in Week 1. The Bengals hope to have Mixon available for Sunday's tilt against the 49ers, but if he ends up limited or ruled out expect Giovani Bernard to see an uptick in snaps, with Samaje Perine on deck as well.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
News & Notes: Grab Mecole, trust JuJu
Ben Gretch looks at all the latest news and notes around the league.
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 QB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...