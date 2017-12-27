Bengals' Joe Mixon: Not at practice
Mixon (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
After missing the previous two games with a concussion, Mixon returned for Sunday's 26-17 win over the Lions, only to be forced out with an ankle injury midway through the first quarter. Giovani Bernard played more than 80 percent of the snaps on offense for a third straight week, ultimately notching his first 100-yard rushing game since Week 2 of 2015. Bernard likely would take on another huge workload -- albeit against a much tougher opponent -- if Mixon were to miss Sunday's season finale in Baltimore.
