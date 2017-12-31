Bengals' Joe Mixon: Not expected to suit up Sunday
Mixon plans to test out his injured ankle during pregame warmups, but the Bengals aren't expected to make him active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Mixon was never able to put in anything more than a limited practice this week after tweaking his left ankle in last week's victory over the Lions. Since the rookie isn't 100 percent healthy and the non-playoff-bound Bengals have little on the line in in Week 17, the team seems inclined to shut Mixon down and let him get an early start on the offseason. Mixon's likely absence would clear the way for Giovani Bernard, who surpassed 100 rushing yards for the first time this season against Detroit, to act as the Bengals' unquestioned lead back.
More News
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Listed as questionable for Week 17•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Not at practice•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Exits with ankle injury•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Doesn't carry a Week 16 injury designation•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Another full practice Thursday•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...