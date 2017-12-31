Mixon plans to test out his injured ankle during pregame warmups, but the Bengals aren't expected to make him active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mixon was never able to put in anything more than a limited practice this week after tweaking his left ankle in last week's victory over the Lions. Since the rookie isn't 100 percent healthy and the non-playoff-bound Bengals have little on the line in in Week 17, the team seems inclined to shut Mixon down and let him get an early start on the offseason. Mixon's likely absence would clear the way for Giovani Bernard, who surpassed 100 rushing yards for the first time this season against Detroit, to act as the Bengals' unquestioned lead back.