With coach Zac Taylor noting Thursday that none of the Bengals' starters will play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Commanders, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, Mixon is presumably not in line to see action in the contest.

With the team's key players in line to sit out the contest, Mixon's next opportunity to see game action will occur Week 1 against the Browns. While Mixon remains the Bengals' clear-cut top back when available, the pecking order behind him has yet to be solidified, with Trayveon Williams still dealing with an ankle injury. Also in the mix for complementary work behind Mixon are Chris Evans, who is a candidate for third-down duty, and 2023 fifth-rounder Chase Brown.