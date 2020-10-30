site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Not likely to play Sunday
Coach Zac Taylor acknowledged Friday that "it doesn't look good" for Mixon (foot) in terms of the running back playing Sunday against the Titans, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
There's a pretty solid chance that Mixon will be officially ruled out later Friday and if that's the case, Giovani Bernard will once again lead the Bengals' backfield in Week 8.
