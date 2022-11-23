Mixon (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Mixon got concussed during the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Steelers and unsurprisingly wasn't able to practice three days later. Samaje Perine scored three receiving TDs on Sunday and figures to get most of the backfield snaps/touches if Mixon isn't active this Sunday against Tennessee. The Bengals also have Chris Evans (knee) and Trayveon Williams as possible options, though neither has taken many touches this year.