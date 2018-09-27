Though Mixon did not practice Thursday, he indicated that his knee "feels great" as he proceeds with running, cutting and conditioning, Fletcher Page of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Expect the Bengals to confirm Mixon's out status for Week 4 on Friday's injury report, but the running back's progress is encouraging and opens the door to the possibility that he could play again as soon as the Bengals' Oct. 7 tilt against Miami.