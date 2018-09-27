Bengals' Joe Mixon: Not practicing, but knee feels good
Though Mixon did not practice Thursday, he indicated that his knee "feels great" as he proceeds with running, cutting and conditioning, Fletcher Page of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Expect the Bengals to confirm Mixon's out status for Week 4 on Friday's injury report, but the running back's progress is encouraging and opens the door to the possibility that he could play again as soon as the Bengals' Oct. 7 tilt against Miami.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Podcast: Tough lineups decisions
From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or...
-
Eight things to know for Week 4
Prepping for Week 4? Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4