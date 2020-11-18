Mixon (foot) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Coach Zack Taylor called Mixon "day-to-day" Wednesday and said he'll be monitored in practice this week, per John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer. The 24-year-old running back still has yet to resume practicing since suffering a right foot injury Week 6. Unless Mixon able to take a tangible step forward Thursday and/or Friday, it looks like Giovani Bernard could get another chance to lead Cincinnati's backfield, with Samaje Perine operating in the No.2 role.