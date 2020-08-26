site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Not practicing
RotoWire Staff
Mixon (undisclosed) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Dehner also relays that he was told by the team Monday that Mixon had a "minor" injury. Assuming that's the case, the Week 1 availability of the Bengals' top back don't appear to be in danger.
