Mixon didn't make the trip for Friday's preseason game against the Falcons after attending to personal matters in Cincinnati, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Along with Mixon, fellow RB Trayveon Williams (ankle) also didn't make the trip, which sets the stage for Chris Evans and rookie Chase Brown to log the bulk of the team's carries as they did in last week's preseason opener against the Packers. Mixon's last chance to see exhibition action ahead of Week 1 will arrive Aug. 26 against the Commanders.