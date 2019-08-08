Mixon and Giovani Bernard are not in line to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Per Ben Baby of ESPN.com, both backs could play if needed, but coach Zac Taylor indicated that the Bengals plan to use Saturday's contest to evaluate their depth options. For now, Mixon remains the team's undisputed top back, while Bernard remains entrenched as Cincinnati's primary change-of-pace option.