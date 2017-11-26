Mixon rushed 23 times for 114 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Browns. He also reeled in all three passes directed his way for 51 yards.

Mixon had gains of nine and 19 yards on the Bengals' opening drive and seemingly made chunk plays at will in the contest, including three of 11 or more yards on the drive that culminated in his touchdown run. It was seemingly just a matter of time before the rookie would break out, as he has now run the ball more than 20 times in back-to-back games. He has another stiff test against Pittsburgh in Week 12.