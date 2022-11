Mixon has been ruled out of Sunday's game in Pittsburgh due to a concussion.

Mixon thus will end Week 11 with seven carries for 20 yards and three catches (on three targets) for 42 yards. He'll be subject to the protocol for head injuries before he'll be able to return to action, but his status for next Sunday's contest at Tennessee now is up in the air. Mixon will yield the Bengals backfield to Samaje Perine until he's healthy.