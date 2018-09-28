Bengals' Joe Mixon: Officially ruled out
Mixon (knee) is officially out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
As a result, Giovani Bernard will once again lead the Bengals' backfield in Week 4, with Mark Walton on hand to serve in a backup capacity. Mixon has noted that his knee is feeling good these days, but it's still too early to know if a return to action in Week 5 is in the cards for him.
More News
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Not practicing, but knee feels good•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Rehabbing on side at practice•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Works on side Friday•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Working in weight room already•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Surgery addresses meniscus tear•
