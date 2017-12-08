Bengals' Joe Mixon: Officially ruled out
Mixon (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Mixon missed the entire week of practice after suffering a concussion in the first half of Monday's 23-20 loss to the Steelers. His absence sets up Giovani Bernard for a workhorse role, as rookie fifth-round pick Brian Hill is the only other healthy tailback on the roster. Hill was released by the Falcons in October and has yet to log a snap on offense in an NFL regular-season game. The Bengals likely will sign another running back before Sunday, potentially turning to Jarveon Williams from the practice squad.
