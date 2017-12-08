Mixon (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Mixon missed the entire week of practice after suffering a concussion in the first half of Monday's 23-20 loss to the Steelers. His absence sets up Giovani Bernard for a workhorse role, as rookie fifth-round pick Brian Hill is the only other healthy tailback on the roster. Hill was released by the Falcons in October and has yet to log a snap on offense in an NFL regular-season game. The Bengals likely will sign another running back before Sunday, potentially turning to Jarveon Williams from the practice squad.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop