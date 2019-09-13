Mixon (ankle) is taking part in Friday's walkthrough, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 23-year-old was held out the first two practices of the week after spraining his right ankle in the season opener, so him participating in Friday's session -- even if it's just a walkthrough -- is a positive sign. Mixon's status for Week 2 should receive additional clarity when the official injury report is released later in the day.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week