Bengals' Joe Mixon: Planning to play
Mixon (ankle) is planning to play in Sunday's contest against the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Mixon will test out his ankle tomorrow morning in team warmups but it sounds like he intends on playing. He is coming off a season opener in which he only managed to record 10 rushing yards on six carries before having to exit the contest due to the ankle injury. It's also worth noting he missed the first two days of practice this week. If he does suit up, there's no telling how cautious the coaching staff will be with his reps.
