Mixon pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated menacing in his first court appearance Wednesday in Hamilton County, Ohio, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The aggravated menacing charge stemmed from Mixon allegedly pointing a gun at a woman and threatening to shoot her in a Jan. 21 incident. Baby notes that Mixon was granted recognizance for a $10,000 bond and requested a jury trial in relation to his case, which had been dismissed by the city prosecutor's office before being refiled April 7. The running back, who was present for the first day of the Bengals' offseason workouts Monday, is coming off a 2022 season in which he recorded 1,255 yards from scrimmage and a total of nine touchdowns in 14 games.