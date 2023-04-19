Mixon has pleaded not guilty to a single count of aggravated menacing, stemming from an alleged Jan. 21 incident, Ben Baby of ESPN reports.

The report notes that Mixon was granted recognizance for a $10,000 bond and requested a jury trial in relation to his case, which had been dismissed by the city prosecutor's office before being re-filed April 7. The running back, who was present for the first day of the Bengals' offseason workouts Monday, is coming off a 2022 season in which he recorded 1,255 yards from scrimmage and a total of nine TDs in 14 games.