Mixon (chest) was added to the injury report Saturday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise considering Mixon was not even listed on the injury report all week. There's not much details regarding the severity of the chest injury, so fantasy managers will want to play extra close attention to his status closer to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Mixon is deemed healthy enough to play, the star running back figures to be in an optimal fantasy spot against the Jaguars.