Mixon had 65 rushing yards on 16 carries along another 43 receiving yards on seven catches in Saturday's win over the Patriots.

The Bengals made it a priority to establish Mixon, who received the lion's share of backfield snaps. He had a touchdown taken away in the first half on a holding penalty against Devin Asiasi, which otherwise would have given him a really productive fantasy day. Mixon has not found the end zone since his monster five-touchdown outing in Week 9.