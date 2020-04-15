Bengals' Joe Mixon: Potential holdout

The Bengals and Mixon haven't yet agreed on a contract extension, and while there haven't been any reports of acrimony, a holdout remains a possibility, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Mixon is set to become a free agent after this season, though obviously the Bengals have the recourse of a franchise tag available. Christian McCaffrey's recent new contract will be mentioned as part of the conversation, though the Bengals are hardly known for their willingness to throw big money at a player. Mixon's status becomes more pressing now with the draft just around the corner.