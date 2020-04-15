Bengals' Joe Mixon: Potential holdout
The Bengals and Mixon haven't yet agreed on a contract extension, and while there haven't been any reports of acrimony, a holdout remains a possibility, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Mixon is set to become a free agent after this season, though obviously the Bengals have the recourse of a franchise tag available. Christian McCaffrey's recent new contract will be mentioned as part of the conversation, though the Bengals are hardly known for their willingness to throw big money at a player. Mixon's status becomes more pressing now with the draft just around the corner.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
April two-quarterback mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg analyzes the most interesting teams in our two quarterback mock draft.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Draft Jones
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
4/13 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reviews the most recent 0.5 PPR mock draft, which included Jonathan Taylor off...
-
NFL Draft impact: 23 key groups
With the NFL Draft just 10 days away, here are 23 situations that could get shaken up for Fantasy.
-
Best fits for every draft prospect
As we get ready for the 2020 NFL Draft, the CBS Fantasy team has broken down the best landing...