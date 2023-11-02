Mixon (chest) returned to a full practice Thursday.

Mixon was limited at Wednesday's session, but the running back's return to a full practice a day later sets the stage for him to continue to lead the Bengals' rushing attack Sunday night against the Bills. Through seven games to date, Mixon has dominated the team's backfield touches, having carried 112 times for 453 yards and two TDs, while adding 19 catches (on 24 targets) for 127 yards. For some perspective, Trayveon Williams is ranked second among the team's RBs with just seven carries.