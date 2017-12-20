Bengals' Joe Mixon: Practices fully Wednesday
Mixon (concussion) practiced fully Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Mixon also practiced fully last Friday before being ruled out for Week 15's loss to the Vikings, so we won't assume that he's cleared the NFL's concussion protocol just yet. That said, Mixon's continued full participation does bode well for his chances of returning to action Sunday against the Lions.
