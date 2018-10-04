Mixon (knee) was in uniform Thursday and taking part in the Bengals' practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

For the first time since sustaining a meniscus injury in the Week 2 win over the Ravens that required surgery, Mixon took part in practice Wednesday, logging a limited session. It won't be known whether he advanced to full-session work Thursday until after the Bengals release their practice report, but his involvement on back-to-back days nonetheless bodes well for his hopes of returning from a two-game absence. While the Bengals might prefer to ease Mixon into the backfield mix coming off the injury, the 22-year-old could be asked to assume a leading role right away with top backup Giovani Bernard (knee) looking uncertain to play Sunday against the Dolphins.