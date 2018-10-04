Bengals' Joe Mixon: Practicing again Thursday
Mixon (knee) was in uniform Thursday and taking part in the Bengals' practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
For the first time since sustaining a meniscus injury in the Week 2 win over the Ravens that required surgery, Mixon took part in practice Wednesday, logging a limited session. It won't be known whether he advanced to full-session work Thursday until after the Bengals release their practice report, but his involvement on back-to-back days nonetheless bodes well for his hopes of returning from a two-game absence. While the Bengals might prefer to ease Mixon into the backfield mix coming off the injury, the 22-year-old could be asked to assume a leading role right away with top backup Giovani Bernard (knee) looking uncertain to play Sunday against the Dolphins.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
8 things to know for Week 5
Mark Ingram and Julian Edelman have served their sentences. Heath Cummings tells you what that...
-
Latest news: Gronk in for TNF?
With plenty of big names on the injury report for Thursday Night Football, you need to check...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...