Mixon (knee) was spotted at Friday's practice, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com.

It won't be clear until after practice how much work Mixon was able to get in, but his presence alone provides optimism that he will be able to play this week despite being added to the injury report Thursday. The Bengals will reveal Mixon's official status for Week 11 after Friday's session comes to a close.

