Mixon (knee) was spotted on the field at Friday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

It won't be clear until after practice how much work Mixon was able to get in, but his presence alone provides optimism that he will be able to play Sunday against the Ravens despite being added to the injury report Thursday. The Bengals will reveal Mixon's official status for Week 11 after Friday's session comes to a close.

