Mixon (chest) had 14 carries for 37 yards and a touchdown while adding five receptions for 31 yards off of six targets in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Bills.

Mixon suited up for Sunday Night Football as expected after dealing with a minor chest injury early in the practice week. Cincinnati's workhorse wound up handling 19 combined touches, which is right in line with the 18.7 touches he averaged prior to Sunday's win. Mixon's touchdowns and receptions are slightly behind last year's pace, but we could see the entire Bengals' offense receive a boost in the second half -- continuing with next Sunday's tilt versus Houston -- if Joe Burrow continues his recent hot streak.