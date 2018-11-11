Bengals' Joe Mixon: Production curtailed by game flow
Mixon was effective when used Sunday against the Saints, carrying the ball 11 times for 61 yards to go along with two catches for 24 yards.
Unfortunately for Mixon, the Bengals were getting blown out, so running opportunities after the second quarter were scarce. The Bengals next travel to Baltimore, where the game at least figures to be closer, even if the matchup isn't great for Mixon.
