Mixon carried the ball 25 times for 81 yards and caught all four of his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Cardinals.

While Ja'Marr Chase scored all the touchdowns for the Bengals in the victory, Mixon kept the chains moving by topping 90 scrimmage yards for the second time this season. With quarterback Joe Burrow finally looking healthy again, the whole Cincy offense should open up, giving Mixon some upside in Week 6 against a Seahawks defense that's surrendered five rushing TDs in four games.