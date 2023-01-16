Mixon rushed 11 times for 39 yards while catching three of four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 24-17 wild-card round win over the Ravens.

Mixon failed to find much running room as the Bengals had to grind out difficult drives against the tough Baltimore defense. Joe Burrow vultured a short touchdown with a quarterback sneak, but Samaje Perine had just three scrimmage yards on two carries and one target, so Mixon should have an opportunity to bounce back with another sizable workload against the Bills in the AFC divisional round.