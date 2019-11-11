Bengals' Joe Mixon: Racks up 151 yards in loss

Mixon ran for 114 yards on 30 carries and added 37 yards on two catches during Sunday's 49-13 loss to Baltimore.

Mixon topped 100 total yards for just the second time this season while setting a career high with 32 touches. Expect the Bengals to keep feeding Mixon down the stretch of what appears to be a lost season. Rookie Ryan Finley figures to start the rest of the way and a running back of Mixon's talents is a heck of a weapon as both a runner and security blanket in the passing game. Sunday brings a matchup against a Raiders defense that ranks seventh best in the league in opponent yards per carry at 3.9 yard per carry, a total that actually eclipses Mixons' 3.3-yard-per-carry average this season.