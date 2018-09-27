Mixon (knee) wasn't in uniform Thursday and won't participate in the Bengals' practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. He will continue to work out on the rehab field with the rest of the Bengals' injured players, according to Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Mixon's activity Thursday amounts to no discernible change compared to what he was able to do Wednesday, when he was back on the rehab field for the first time since undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee nearly two weeks ago. The running back will probably need to fit in at least a limited practice or two before having a realistic shot at returning to game action, and that seems increasingly unlikely to happen before Sunday's tilt with the Falcons. With Mixon presumably out for the second straight week, Giovani Bernard will get another turn as the Bengals' undisputed lead runner after logging 57 of 65 offensive snaps in the team's Week 3 loss to the Panthers.