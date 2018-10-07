Mixon (knee) is in uniform Sunday against the Dolphins, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Barring any setbacks, Mixon should be in line to head the team's Week 5 backfield, but per Hobson, "it's unclear how much he'll be able to play with the 82-degree heat testing his conditioning." As a result, the Bengals elected to activate Thomas Rawls on Sunday to provide depth behind Mixon and Mark Walton. With that in mind, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com suggests that Walton -- who logged five carries for nine yards in Week 4 -- could be turned to Sunday when Mixon (whose conditioning following his absence could be an issue) needs a breather.