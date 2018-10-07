Bengals' Joe Mixon: Returns to action in Week 5
Mixon (knee) is in uniform Sunday against the Dolphins, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Barring any setbacks, Mixon should be in line to head the team's Week 5 backfield, but per Hobson, "it's unclear how much he'll be able to play with the 82-degree heat testing his conditioning." As a result, the Bengals elected to activate Thomas Rawls on Sunday to provide depth behind Mixon and Mark Walton. With that in mind, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com suggests that Walton -- who logged five carries for nine yards in Week 4 -- could be turned to Sunday when Mixon (whose conditioning following his absence could be an issue) needs a breather.
More News
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Should see bulk of Week 5 workload•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Could be eased back in Sunday•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Cleared to play this week•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Listed as limited participant•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Practicing again Thursday•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Looking good for Week 5•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.