Mixon (knee) returned to Thursday's game after being sidelined with a right knee injury earlier in the game, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Mixon ripped off a 21-yard run shortly after returning to the field, suggesting that his injury is not a serious one. The second-year running back and Giovani Bernard may split work more than they normally would for the remainder of Thursday's contest depending on how Mixon's knee is feeling.

