Bengals' Joe Mixon: Returns to game
Mixon returned to Sunday's game against the Colts after having exited the contest with a right foot injury.
Great news for the Bengals, as Mixon has been the team's clear-cut go-to back this season. Heading into Week 6, Mixon had logged 101 carries through the team's first five outings.
