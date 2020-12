Mixon (foot) will not suit up against the Ravens in Week 17, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Mixon won't return from IR for Sunday's game against the Ravens, priming Giovani Bernard for another start while Samaje Perine works behind him. The 24-year-old hasn't played since Week 6. Mixon concludes the 2020 campaign with 428 rushing yards (3.6 YPC) and three scores across six contests. He also secured 21 of 26 targets for 138 yards and another touchdown.